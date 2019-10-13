Coyotes' Niklas Hjalmarsson: Saturday ends early
Hjalmarsson (lower body) was injured blocking a shot in the first period and will not return to Saturday's game versus the Avalanche, Alexander Kinkopf of the Coyotes' official website reports.
Hjalmarsson was unable to finish the first period, and it was reported he would not return in the second period. The Swedish defender is a shot-blocking machine -- he had 187 in 82 games last season. Ultimately, this injury is a bigger loss on the ice than in fantasy. If Hjalmarsson misses any additional games, Ilya Lyubushkin would likely come into the lineup.
