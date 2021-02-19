Hjalmarsson (upper body) posted two shots on goal and two PIM in 14:44 during Thursday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Kings.

Hjalmarsson missed two games with the injury, and he returned to a reduced role on the third pairing. With the Coyotes' defense finally at full health, Hjalmarsson, Jason Demers, Jordan Oesterle and Ilya Lyubushkin will probably be in competition for three spots in the lineup. A steady defender, Hjalmarsson has no points, 20 blocked shots and eight PIM through 14 appearances, so there's not much here from a fantasy standpoint.