Coyotes' Niklas Hjalmarsson: Surfaces on IR
Hjalmarsson (upper body) is on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.
Hjalmarsson missed Saturday night's game against the Devils, making this the second straight absence for the Swede, who won't be eligible to return until Dec. 7 at the earliest now that he's been placed on IR. Kevin Connauton will see a boost in playing time in the shot-blocking maven's stead, but he's not in the same neighborhood as Hjalmarsson when it comes to his defensive capabilities and playmaking skills.
More News
