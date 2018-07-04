Curtis Valk: Moving on from Panthers
Valk agreed to terms on a one-year deal with Barys Astana of the KHL on Tuesday.
Valk made his NHL debut with Florida last season -- a one-game stint in which he saw a paltry 3:25 of ice time. Despite a qualifying offer from the Panthers, the center will instead head overseas in order to continue his professional career. If the WHL product can put together a solid campaign in the KHL, he could earn his way back to the NHL.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...