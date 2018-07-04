Valk agreed to terms on a one-year deal with Barys Astana of the KHL on Tuesday.

Valk made his NHL debut with Florida last season -- a one-game stint in which he saw a paltry 3:25 of ice time. Despite a qualifying offer from the Panthers, the center will instead head overseas in order to continue his professional career. If the WHL product can put together a solid campaign in the KHL, he could earn his way back to the NHL.