Valk was reassigned to AHL Springfield on Sunday.

The undrafted forward had been with the Panthers for the past week, dressing for one game -- Tuesday against Dallas -- and playing just 3:25. Despite a lack of size, Valk has some offensive abilites, which he's put on display by scoring 15 points in 16 AHL contests this season. After returning Valk to Springfield, the Panthers roster now contains 12 healthy forwards.