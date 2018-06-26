Valk was among the five names to whom the Panthers have extended a qualifying offer.

Despite just one appearance in the NHL so far in his career, Valk -- who debuted for the Panthers this season -- has impressed the management enough with his play in the AHL this season to warrant a qualifying offer heading into 2018-19. The 25-year-old pivot conjured up 62 points -- 20 goals and 42 assists -- with AHL Springfield last season and should receive an offer to participate in training camp with Florida as a result.