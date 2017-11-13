Panthers' Curtis Valk: Brought up Monday
Valk was recalled from AHL Springfield on Monday.
The 24-year-old will now have a chance to make his NHL debut following the recall as Derek MacKenzie (undisclosed) is in doubt for Tuesday's matchup with the Stars. Valk has been productive at the AHL level in 2017-18, recording 15 points in 16 games, but he'll likely serve a bottom-six role if he finds himself in the Panthers lineup.
