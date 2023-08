Krejci announced his retirement Monday after 16 NHL seasons.

Krejci spent his entire career with Boston, recording 231 goals and 786 points in 1,032 games. He also notched 43 goals and 85 assists over 160 playoff contests. Krejci was a member of the Bruins' Stanley Cup-winning roster in 2011. The 37-year-old center produced 16 goals and 56 points across 70 appearances during the 2022-23 campaign.