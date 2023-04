Krejci (upper body) will be a game-time decision versus Florida on Friday, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.

Krejci will partake in warmups before the Bruins will decide whether or not he will play Friday. Krejci has last played April 19 in Game 2 and will likely center David Pastrnak and Tyler Bertuzzi should he play. Krejci had 16 goals and 56 points in 70 regular-season games.