Krejci scored a power-play goal and added two assists, one also on the man advantage, in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Panthers in Game 7 of the Bruins' first-round series.

After the Bruins fell behind 2-0 on home ice, Krejci took matters into his own hands and helped produce three straight goals to give his team the lead, only to see it -- and Boston's historic campaign -- slip away late. The 37-year-old will be a free agent in the offseason after scoring 16 goals and 56 points through 70 games during the regular season, and Krejci has yet to indicate whether he intends to return to Boston in 2023-24 or head into retirement.