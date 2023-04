Krejci (upper body) is traveling with the team to Florida for Game 6 on Friday, Ty Anderson of of NBCS Boston reports.

Krejci has missed the last three games after picking up one assists in the first two playoff games versus the Panthers. Krecji will slide into the center spot on the second line should he return to the lineup Friday. Krejci had 16 goals and 56 points in 70 regular-season games this season.