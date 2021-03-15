Smith-Pelly signed a professional tryout agreement with AHL Ontario on Monday, Andrew Gillis of NBCSN Washington reports.
After eight seasons in the NHL, Smith-Pelly spent the 2019-20 campaign with KHL Kunlun where he scored 11 points in 40 games. He'll return to North American hockey with AHL Ontario and could be eyeing an NHL return at some point.
More News
-
Devante Smith-Pelly: Heading overseas•
-
Flames' Devante Smith-Pelly: Released from tryout•
-
Flames' Devante Smith-Pelly: Secures tryout•
-
Capitals' Devante Smith-Pelly: Called up ahead of Game 5•
-
Capitals' Devante Smith-Pelly: Passes through waivers unclaimed•
-
Capitals' Devante Smith-Pelly: Jettisoned to waivers•