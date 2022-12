Smith-Pelly announced his retirement from the NHL on Friday, NBC Sports Washington reports.

Smith-Pelly had 44 goals and 101 points in 395 career NHL games with Anaheim, Montreal, New Jersey and Washington. He won the Stanley Cup with the Capitals in 2018 while contributing seven goals and eight points in 24 playoff games. In 2021-22, he had four goals and eight points in 24 contests with AHL Laval.