Flames' Devante Smith-Pelly: Secures tryout
Smith-Pelly signed a professional tryout agreement with Calgary on Wednesday.
Smith-Pelly averaged a mere 10:51 of ice time with the Capitals last season and would likely be limited to a similar role if he secured a permanent deal from the Flames. The winger would certainly add some grit and experience to a relatively young group of forwards, but would need to not only beat out fellow camp invitees Tobias Rieder and Zac Rinaldo, but also up and coming prospects Buddy Robinson and Dillon Dube for a spot on the 23-man roster.
