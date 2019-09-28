Flames' Devante Smith-Pelly: Released from tryout
Smith-Pelly was released by the Flames on Saturday.
With the signing of fellow tryout player Tobias Rieder, there was neither room on the roster or cap space to fit Smith-Pelly in. The veteran forward will become a free agent.
