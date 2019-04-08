Greene went scoreless with a minus-2 rating in Saturday's season finale against Florida, finishing the season with five goals, 20 assists and a minus-9 rating in 82 games.

The 36-year-old Greene was surprisingly effective offensively, notching 25 points after finishing with exactly 13 in each of the previous three campaigns. His production still wasn't enough to make him relevant in most formats, and the Devils' captain will likely regress next season, when he plays out the final year of a contract with a $5 million AAV.