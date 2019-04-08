Devils' Andy Greene: Offensive output climbs at 36
Greene went scoreless with a minus-2 rating in Saturday's season finale against Florida, finishing the season with five goals, 20 assists and a minus-9 rating in 82 games.
The 36-year-old Greene was surprisingly effective offensively, notching 25 points after finishing with exactly 13 in each of the previous three campaigns. His production still wasn't enough to make him relevant in most formats, and the Devils' captain will likely regress next season, when he plays out the final year of a contract with a $5 million AAV.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...