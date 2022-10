Greene will sign a one-day deal with New Jersey to retire as a Devil, Mike Morreale of NHL.come reports.

Greene will be recognized at New Jersey's home opener versus the Red Wings on Saturday. The 39-year-old American will retire having racked up 52 goals, 212 assists, 1,974 blocks and 806 hits through 1,057 games spread across 16 seasons, most of which were spent with the Devils.