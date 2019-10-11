Devils' Andy Greene: Placed on IR
The Devils transitioned Green (upper body) to injured reserve Friday retroactive to Wednesday.
Greene will thus skip through at least skip through the next two games because o the issue, though he hasn't been pegged with a return timetable just yet. The veteran blueliner posted a somewhat resurgent season for New Jersey last year with 24 points in 82 games, though it would be surprising if a repeat is on tap given his absence from the power play. Greene's missed time certainly won't do him any favors in reaching that mark considering he played all 82 contests in 2018-19 to reach the 20-point mark.
