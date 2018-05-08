Strait inked a two-year, two-way deal with New Jersey on Tuesday.

Strait played exclusively in the minors this season with AHL Binghamton, for which he tallied three goals, five assists and 52 PIM. Given the Devils' current blue line makeup, it seems likely Strait will spend the upcoming 2018-19 campaign primarily in the minors, but will serve as a solid depth call-up for the organization when injuries inevidentable occur.