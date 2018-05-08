Devils' Brian Strait: Secures two-year contract
Strait inked a two-year, two-way deal with New Jersey on Tuesday.
Strait played exclusively in the minors this season with AHL Binghamton, for which he tallied three goals, five assists and 52 PIM. Given the Devils' current blue line makeup, it seems likely Strait will spend the upcoming 2018-19 campaign primarily in the minors, but will serve as a solid depth call-up for the organization when injuries inevidentable occur.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...