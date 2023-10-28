Marino notched an assist and blocked two shots in Friday's 5-4 win over the Sabres.

Marino has notched an assist in back-to-back games for the first time this season. The 26-year-old defenseman has been pretty steady in a top-four role with four helpers over seven contests. He's also generated 10 blocked shots, four shots on goal, six PIM and a plus-1 rating. Marino will likely see his scoring pace dip, as Dougie Hamilton and Luke Hughes will get most of the best looks at producing offense from the blue line.