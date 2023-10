Marino notched an assist and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 6-4 loss to the Capitals.

Marino helped out on a Nico Hischier tally in the second period. Through six contests, Marino has provided solid supporting offense from the blue line with three assists and an even plus-minus rating. The 26-year-old defenseman has added three shots on net, eight blocked shots, three hits and six PIM while skating in a top-four role with minimal power-play time.