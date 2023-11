Marino posted an assist and blocked two shots in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Blues.

Marino helped out on a Curtis Lazar goal in the second period. With four helpers over his last five outings, Marino is providing steady contributions on offense from the blue line. The 26-year-old defenseman has six assists, 14 blocked shots, five shots on net, six PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 10 contests overall.