Marino scored a goal in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Jets.

Marino's tally in the second period extended his point streak to five games (one goal, four assists). It was his first goal of the season, though the 26-year-old has been steady in a top-four role. Marino is up to 10 points, eight shots on net, 19 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating through 14 appearances.