Marino posted an assist, three blocked shots and a minus-3 rating in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Marino has picked up an assist in six of his last seven games. The 26-year-old blueliner is up to eight helpers, 18 blocked shots, six shots on net, six PIM and a minus-1 rating through 12 contests in a top-four role. While he's chipping in offense regularly for now, it will be tough for Marino to continue at this rate with minimal power-play time.