Geertsen signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Devils on Wednesday, per PuckPedia.

Geertsen failed to record a point in 25 NHL contests last season, but he didn't spend any time with AHL Binghamtom. The 27-year-old blueliner is likely a rotational option at best for the Devils, and he could begin 2022-23 in the minors.

