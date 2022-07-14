Geertsen signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Devils on Wednesday, per PuckPedia.
Geertsen failed to record a point in 25 NHL contests last season, but he didn't spend any time with AHL Binghamtom. The 27-year-old blueliner is likely a rotational option at best for the Devils, and he could begin 2022-23 in the minors.
