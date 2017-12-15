Devils' Michael Latta: Traded to New Jersey
The Coyotes traded Latta to New Jersey in exchange for Ryan Kujawinski on Thursday.
Latta hasn't drawn into an NHL contest since appearing in 43 games with the Capitals in 2015-16, so he'll likely spend most of his time with the Devils' AHL affiliate this campaign. His move to New Jersey will have no impact in fantasy circles this season.
