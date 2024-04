Bowers inked a two-year, two-way contract with New Jersey on Wednesday.

Bowers saw action in just eight NHL games this season in which he generated zero points, seven shots and three hits while averaging 9:27 of ice time. Even in the minors, the 24-year-old center didn't offer much in the way of offensive output with a mere 14 points in 43 games for AHL Utica. Bowers should probably be expected to spend the bulk of the next two years in the minors with the occasional call-up.