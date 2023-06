Bowers, who was set to become a restricted free agent Saturday, inked a one-year, two-way contract with the Devils on Thursday, per PuckPedia.

Bowers will come with a $775,000 cap hit if he plays in the NHL. He had eight goals and 21 points in 57 AHL contests between Colorado and Providence in 2022-23. Bowers also made his NHL debut with the Avalanche on Nov. 10, recording one shot in 1:46 of ice time. The Devils acquired him from Boston on June 26.