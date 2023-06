New Jersey acquired Bowers from Boston on Monday in exchange for Reilly Walsh.

Bowers posted eight goals and 21 points in 57 AHL games between Colorado and Providence in 2022-23. The 23-year-old forward is a pending restricted free agent, and he has arbitration rights. As a member of the Avalanche, Bowers made his NHL debut on Nov. 10, 2022 against Nashville, logging just 1:46 of ice time in the contest before suffering an upper-body injury.