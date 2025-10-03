Bowers was recalled from AHL San Jose on Friday.

With the Sharks ending the preseason with a back-to-back against Vegas and Utah on Friday and Saturday, respectively, the team decided to bolster its roster by bringing up three players, including Bowers. For his part, the 26-year-old center has appeared in just 13 regular-season NHL games for the Avs and Devils, recording zero points, 10 shots and 12 hits. Once the preseason action wraps up, look for Bowers to head back down to the minors.