Shore was not tendered a qualifying offer by the Blue Jackets and will become an unrestricted free agent, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Shore appeared in 45 games for the Ducks and Jackets last season in which he garnered five goals, seven assists and 50 shots. The Ontario native should garner some interest among NHL clubs, though it will likely be on a two-way deal that allows him to easily move between the NHL and AHL.