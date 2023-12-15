Shore logged an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 7-1 win over the Blackhawks.

This was Shore's third point of the season and his first in five games since his most recent recall from AHL Coachella Valley. The Kraken spent much of November rotating call-ups through the fourth line spots, but Shore has shown the most staying power there this season. He's at three points, 10 shots on net, 13 hits and a plus-2 rating over 14 appearances. Fantasy managers shouldn't turn to the 29-year-old, as his limited role is unlikely to be useful in the virtual game.