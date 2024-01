Shore was scoreless in Monday's 3-0 road loss against the Penguins.

Shore ended up with a minus-1 rating and one blocked shot in 8:03 of ice time, while winning two of his three faceoff opportunities. The 29-year-old journeyman hasn't scored a goal since his second game of the season Oct. 26, although he has managed two assists and a plus-6 rating in his past six games. Still, his fantasy appeal is limited to the very deepest of pools.