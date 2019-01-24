Ducks' Andy Welinski: Sent down to San Diego
Welinski was assigned to AHL San Diego on Thursday.
The 25-year-old will play for AHL San Diego on Friday and Saturday, picking up a couple of extra games over the All-Star break. Whether the Ducks recall him before their next game Feb. 2 remains to be seen. Welinski has picked up a pair of assists over 19 appearances for Anaheim in 2018-19
