De Leo filed for salary arbitration Friday.

De Leo appeared in 66 games in the minors last season, racking up 20 goals and 35 assists. The California native was extended a qualifying offer by Anaheim on June 26, but it appears he would like a different offer from the club. If both parties agree to a new salary, which is highly likely, De Leo could see an increased role with the parent club in 2019-20.