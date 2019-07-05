Ducks' Chase De Leo: Files for arbitration
De Leo filed for salary arbitration Friday.
De Leo appeared in 66 games in the minors last season, racking up 20 goals and 35 assists. The California native was extended a qualifying offer by Anaheim on June 26, but it appears he would like a different offer from the club. If both parties agree to a new salary, which is highly likely, De Leo could see an increased role with the parent club in 2019-20.
