Ducks' Chris Mueller: Dealt to Anaheim
The Lightning traded Mueller to the Ducks in exchange for Pat Sieloff on Monday.
Mueller signed a two-way deal with the Lightning last offseason and tallied 23 points in 31 games with AHL Syracuse. The 33-year-old forward will likely report to AHL San Diego and serve as some organizational depth for Anaheim.
More News
-
Lightning's Chris Mueller: Inks two-way deal with Lightning•
-
Maple Leafs' Chris Mueller: Waived for reassignment•
-
Maple Leafs' Chris Mueller: Playmaking journeyman adds AHL depth•
-
Ducks' Chris Mueller: Send back to minors Friday•
-
Ducks' Chris Mueller: Recalled from AHL San Diego•
-
Ducks Ink Forward Mueller To Two-Way Contract•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.