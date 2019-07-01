Lightning's Chris Mueller: Inks two-way deal with Lightning
Mueller signed a one-year, two-way contract with Tampa Bay on Monday.
Mueller will almost certainly spend next season with AHL Syracuse as he hasn't seen any NHL action since the 2014-15 season. The 33-year-old forward will give the team some quality organizational depth as he pocketed 33 goals and 65 points with AHL Toronto last season.
