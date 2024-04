Gauthier notched an assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Gauthier took a pass from Leo Carlsson and set up Jackson LaCombe on the game-winning tally. It was a glimpse into the future for the Ducks, with Gauthier joining a growing talent pool after a surprise midseason trade from the Flyers. Gauthier may still need a taste of the AHL in 2024-25, but he'll likely be given every opportunity to win an NHL job in training camp.