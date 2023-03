Megna scored a goal in Friday's 3-2 win over the Canadiens.

Megna snapped his eight-game point drought with the first-period tally. In that span, he had six shots on goal and a minus-6 rating while logging fourth-line minutes. The 33-year-old winger is up to two goals, five assists, 30 shots on net, 44 hits and a minus-14 rating through 48 appearances between the Ducks and the Avalanche this season.