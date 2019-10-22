Ducks' Luca Sbisa: Inks deal with Ducks
Sbisa signed a one-year, one-way contract with the Ducks on Tuesday, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.
The Ducks will immediately place Sbisa on waivers with the intent of assigning him to AHL San Diego, who are struggling to start the season. He's a strong stay-at-home defensemen who can shore up the minor-league blue line, but Sbisa likely won't get a taste of the NHL unless injuries stack up with the big club.
