The Predators have added Sbisa (COVID-19) to their active roster.

Sbisa was unavailable for Nashville's season opener Thursday due to the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, but he'll be an option for Saturday's rematch with the Blue Jackets, although it wouldn't be surprising to see him serve as a healthy scratch. The 30-year-old blueliner, who the Predators claimed off waivers Tuesday, picked up 10 points in 44 games with the Jets last campaign.