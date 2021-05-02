site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: ducks-olle-eriksson-ek-drops-back-to-minors | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Ducks' Olle Eriksson Ek: Drops back to minors
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Eriksson Ek was returned to AHL San Diego on Saturday, per CapFriendly.
Eriksson Ek remains a depth option only when he's on the taxi squad. The Swede will likely only play in the bus league.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
Jon Litterine
• 5 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 6 min read