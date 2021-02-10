Froese scored a goal, doled out three hits and added two PIM in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Jets.

Froese tipped in a Juuso Valimaki shot-pass at 13:34 of the second period to put the Flames ahead 2-1. The 29-year-old Froese hadn't scored since March of 2018 -- he had three goals and 11 points for the Canadiens in the 2017-18 campaign, but hadn't seen NHL ice since then prior to Saturday's game versus the Oilers. Froese has stabilized the Flames' fourth-line center spot in the absence of Derek Ryan (finger). Fantasy managers need not rush to the waiver wire to add Froese, who likely won't score enough to justify a virtual roster spot.