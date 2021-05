Mackey scored a goal on two shots and added three hits Wednesday in a 6-2 win over the Canucks.

The rookie defenseman went to the net on a 3-on-2 rush early in the third period and cleaned up a rebound for his first National Hockey League tally. Mackey, who spent most of his first professional season with AHL Stockton, acquitted himself well in six games with the big club, logging three points and 20 PIM with a plus-3 rating.