Mackey signed a two-year contract extension with the Rangers on Friday.

Although the Rangers haven't released the details of the deal, it's probably safe to assume Mackey's extension is a two-way contract. The 27-year-old defender has spent most of the 2023-24 campaign in the minors, picking up two goals and 11 points through 36 games with AHL Hartford, but he's also drawn into one game with the Rangers, picking up one shot, one hit, three blocks and five PIM in 16:27 of ice time versus the Senators on Jan. 27.