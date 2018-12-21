Flames' James Neal: Back in action
As expected, Neal (lower body) will return to action Thursday against the Lightning.
Neal missed Tuesday's game against the Stars due to a lower-body issue, but he was never expected to be sidelined for long. The veteran forward, who has notched a disappointing three goals and seven points in 34 appearances this season, will skate on the Flames' third line and second power-play unit against Tampa Bay.
