Flames' James Neal: Tallies 500th point of career
Neal recorded a power-play assist in a 6-1 win over Arizona on Sunday.
The assist was Neal's first point since Nov. 1 but also happened to be the 500th of his career as well. Meanwhile, Calgary's big offseason signing has just five points and has been a disappointment in his first 24 games as a Flame.
