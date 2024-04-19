Hanley (undisclosed) isn't available Thursday versus San Jose, per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

This is Calgary's season finale, so Hanley will conclude the campaign with a goal and five points in 42 outings between Dallas and the Flames. He missed the final eight contests due to the injury. Hanley is signed through 2024-25, so he'll likely be on Calgary's roster again next year, though it's feasible the 32-year-old will bounce between serving on the third pairing and being a healthy scratch.