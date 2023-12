Brink registered an assist in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Canucks.

Brink has crafted a three-game point streak comprised of a goal and two helpers. Drafted by the Flyers with a second-round (No. 34 overall) pick in 2019, this American winger continues to steadily progress after spending last season exclusively with the AHL's Phantoms. Brink has six goals, 11 assists and a plus-6 rating through 29 games with the Flyers as part of the 2023-24 campaign.