Brink scored a goal on four shots in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Flames.

Brink's goal cut the deficit to 3-2 late in the third period, but the Flyers weren't able to pull even. The 22-year-old was solid in December with seven points and a plus-6 rating over 13 appearances. The rookie winger has seven goals, 11 assists, 45 shots on net and a plus-7 rating through 31 contests overall, often playing in a middle-six role. He's a solid points-only options in fantasy.